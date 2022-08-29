Mariah Prussia will be a speaker at the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
The conference is an event sponsored by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.
Prussia is the owner and founder of MPX Fitness and is a professional boxer, self-defense expert and Fargo’s first sanctioned professional female MMA fighter. She is a certified IBNFC nutrition coach and an ACE certified personal trainer and was named one of the PFP top 15 personal trainers in the United States in 2015. She is the host of “Define the Fight” on 95.9 KRFF-FM radio.
Her motivational speaking centers on her trademark brand, “Define the Fight.” As a survivor of domestic violence, Ms. Prussia emphasizes the importance of developing a Warrior Mindset. She shares her past experiences and encourages people to define the “what” and “why” of the challenges they are facing.
“I look at life as a basket of opportunities. And when I was asked to empower, motivate and inspire women from a small town, I instantly felt excitement to share experiences coming from a town of 300 people. Growing up on a farm, I had limited vision on what was available in our area; however, once I stepped out, the only limitations I had were the ones I created within myself,” Prussia said.
“As I prepare for the Empowering Women to Lead Conference, I will be able to see potentially my audience inspired, motivated, and pushed into action towards their dreams. My goal is to captivate the minds, hearts and spirits of all who attend by teaching them how to achieve their dreams,” she added.
Prussia partners with the Fargo ND Police Department youth programs, teaching self defense and kickboxing classes, while providing positive mentorship within their “Badges of Unity” program. She is a Reiki II practitioner and a fitness model, as well as an adjunct professor at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. She also is a freelance writer/contributor for Area Women Magazine.
Born and raised in Hendrum, she lives with her family in Fargo. A single mother, she was named the 2020 North Dakota Mother of the Year. She enjoys anything involving personal growth — writing, reading, physical challenges, listening to motivational speakers and spending quality time with her children.
Prussia is one of five speakers at the “Empowering Women to Lead” Conference.
Tickets are available for the Conference through Sept. 1. No tickets will be sold at the door. The fee of $45 includes a healthy breakfast, snacks and luncheon taco bar. Register through the Park Rapids Community Education or link to https://tjeananderson.wixsite.com/nwclub/registration or scan the QR codes in the adjacent advertisement.
The Nevis Women’s Club is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the largest philanthropic women’s clubs in the country.
For more information regarding the activities of the Nevis Women’s Club, contact co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6645 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043.
