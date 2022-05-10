Enberg Logging of Motley has been named the 2022 Minnesota Logger of the Year by the Minnesota Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Implementation Committee (MN SIC).
The award was presented to Rod Enberg at a Minnesota Logger Education Program (MLEP) workshop in Bemidji.
The Logger of the Year Award recognizes outstanding independent logging contractor performance with the purpose of honoring Minnesota’s competent professional independent logging contractors. The formal nomination clearly demonstrates that Rod Enberg and his crew are recognized by their peers for professionalism, commitment to sustainable forestry, using best business management practices, trade organization involvement, fostering excellent landowner and forester relationships, and for their exceptional community outreach activities.
“I am proud to recognize Rod Enberg’s lifelong commitment to outstanding forestry in Minnesota,” said MN SIC chair Quintin Legler of UPM Blandin Paper Mill. “He and his crew are excellent stewards of our forests, go above the norm to ensure private landowners are satisfied with their outcomes, and continually give back to the industry and the community.”
Enberg has long been involved in associations and training to improve the logging industry in the state. He joined the Minnesota Logger Education Program 25 years ago when it was in its infancy and served on its Board of Directors for 11 years, including a term as Board Chair. He has been a Timber Producers Association member for well over 20 years, and currently serves as the Board of Directors President.
The Sustainable Forestry Initiative is a forest sustainability certification organization operating in the U.S. and Canada that works across four pillars: standards, conservation, community, and education. With third-party forest certification, an independent organization like SFI develops standards of good forest management, and independent auditors ensure that forest operations comply with those standards. SFI has certified more than 370 million acres to its standard in the United States and Canada. Minnesota has the second highest certified forest land base in North America.
Enberg is a humble man who often deflects praise away from himself to others. In accepting this award, he said, “It’s all about the crew.” That attitude is reflected in the fact that many of his crew members have been with him a very long time. In his nomination letter Al Sharp of Sharp’s Forestry Consulting said, “Enberg’s timber harvesting crew is conscious of and respects the Minnesota Site Level Guidelines. They are respectful, follow instructions, and are exceptional equipment operators. They are organized and professional, and they always keep me well informed.”
Enberg Logging joins the ranks of a long list great Minnesota Loggers that have been conveyed this award. He will now be entered into the competition for the Forest Resources Associations Regional Outstanding Logger of the Year, and if successful will also compete for the national award. Many past winners have earned both of these distinctions, proving that Minnesota loggers are known nation-wide for their professionalism and dedication to sustainable forestry.
The Minnesota SIC includes representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Forest Industries, the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Logger Education Program, Minnesota Timber Producers Association, Minnesota Tree Farm Program, Society of American Foresters, American Bird Conservancy, and SFI-certified county land departments.
