The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) announces its new partnership with Enbridge Energy.
As part of an ongoing effort to support member teams, Enbridge continually works with NMRC to meet whatever needs they may have. Some of these include information sharing, parts sharing, joint fundraising, educational opportunities for students/coaches, and increased community awareness to name a few.
One of the areas in which Minnesota struggles is getting and keeping students involved with robotics from underrepresented groups in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). These groups include students with special needs, women and minorities. This is not only true in school but in the workplace as well.
Enbridge Energy, as does the NMRC, sees this lack of involvement in STEM and Robotics with these groups as a gap that must be closed.
“These students are the future of our work force and will lead the world as we tackle a variety of large scale problems our future generations will face. It is urgent that we reach these students and provide them opportunities to explore their creativity and develop a passion for STEM,” said Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference President Jesse Frost.
In an effort to close this gap and create more opportunities for area students, Enbridge Energy and the NMRC are working together on a new initiative to do just that. Focussed on reaching Native-American students Enbridge has awarded the NMRC $23,500 to disperse to member teams who either represent area reservation schools or have large percentages of Native-American students in attendance near regional reservations.
This generous partnership is not limited to a one-time donation but will likely continue well into the future in a variety of ways. This specific round of funding is intended to be used for raw materials, parts and equipment for teams. The hope is that much of what is purchased will be utilized by teams over the next several build seasons. This will leave a lasting impact and should also help teams free up internal funds to cover other costs such as competition registration and travel expenses.
Teams this year who have been awarded these funds are as follows:
• Team #3102 Tech-No-Tigers (Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley), $2,500
• Team #3134 Accelerators (Cass Lake-Bena, Girls), $2,500
• Team #3275 Regulators (Cass Lake-Bena, Boys), $2,500
• Team #3036 DROBA (Deer River), $2,500
• Team #3367 Ogichidaag Robotics (White Earth), $5,500
• Team #6453 Bog-Bots (Kelliher-Northome), $2,500
• Team #7235 Ogichidaag (Red Lake), $5,500
“On behalf of all our member teams and our students the NMRC would like to thank Enbridge for their commitment to our students and their desire to help create opportunities for our kids,” said Frost.
To learn more about the NMRC or our member teams please visit our website NMRConference.org and read about teams under the “Members” tab.
