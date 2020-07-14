Enbridge Community Liaison Diane Osceola (left) hands the check to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.
Photo submitted

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Enbridge gave a a $5,000 donation to the Walker Area Food Shelf. Enbridge Community Liaison Diane Osceola (left) hands the check to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.

