Photo by Dean Morrill

Enbridge Inc. has given $25,000 to the Walker Area Joint Fire Department to purchase new breathing apparatus for its firefighters. Pictured is Diane Osceola, an Enbridge Community liaison handing the check to Fire Chief Scott Winter with Assistant Chief Jon Stewart (right), Walker Joint Fire Department Board Treasurer Nancy Beard (from left) and Walker Joint Fire Department Board Chairman Ron Geiser looking on. Enbridge, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, supports its neighbors through its philanthropy by giving back to those that focus on community and well-being.

