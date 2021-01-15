Diane Osceola (right), the community liaison for Enbridge, hands the check to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.
Enbridge recently gave $5,000 to the Walker Area Food Shelf. Diane Osceola (right), the community liaison for Enbridge, hands the check to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.

