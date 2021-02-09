Jon Eisele, the Senior Public Awareness coordinator for Enbridge Pipeline Company, gave an update presentation at the Feb. 2 Walker Rotary Club meeting.
The original Line 3 is a replacement line constructed in 1960. The line needed improvement through total replacement. The new line has passed all the testing required.
“No pipeline in the United States has ever been studied and tested for safety and location more than the Enbridge Line 3,” Eisele said. “Line 3 was also put through and passed more stringent tests than the Keystone Pipeline that was recently shut down for several reasons.”
Enbridge’s 5,200 employees are working at five separate units on the 337 mile route to bring the completion of the pipeline as one cohesive unit. Each joint is welded with state-of-the-art robotic welders and then x-rayed for precision connections.
“The transition will take time for the electrical needs of our nation to catch up with demand. In the meantime, the country needs the supply its energy needs,” Eisele said. “And not only the energy we need, but to include the plastic industry. There are, as you know, the thousands of plastic items in your home and business today that all originate from petroleum.”
Upon completion, the 36-inch diameter pipe will deliver approximately 760,000 thousand barrels of crude oil per day from Edmonton, Alberta, to the Superior, Wis., depot.
Enbridge is the largest energy provider in the United States. They move both crude oil and natural gas, and are deeply invested in renewable energy.
