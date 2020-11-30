With construction authorization from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, just one final permit is needed for replacing Line 3, an essential maintenance project that will better protect Minnesota communities and the environment.
The MPUC’s authorization to construct follows the Nov. 23 final federal permits and authorization from the US Army Corps of Engineers. It is the latest in a series of evidence-based approvals for the project moving Line 3 closer to the start of construction. A final state storm water permit is needed for work to begin.
“Safety remains our top priority, and we will implement an industry-leading COVID management plan to protect our workforce and the communities in which we will be working,” said Line 3 Communications Specialist Juli Kellner. “The replacement of Line 3 is a safety and maintenance focused private investment in Minnesota’s energy infrastructure. It is the best option for protecting the environment and communities while meeting the region’s energy needs.”
The project is poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members — bringing 4,200 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.
