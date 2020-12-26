This holiday season, Enbridge wants to thank the hard-working men and women who are building Line 3, and the communities all across the right of way who have provided such warm hospitality for our teams.
In an effort to support local businesses and provide holiday meals for workers, Enbridge purchased more 3,600 gift cards from northern Minnesota restaurants, totaling more than $90,000.
“We wanted to find a way to give back to the communities and businesses in northern Minnesota who we know have experienced significant economic strain due to the pandemic, while also thanking the construction crews who are building the Line 3 Replacement Project,” said Lorraine Little, director of Community Engagement. “Purchasing these gift cards is a win-win because they help support local businesses and provide some holiday cheer for the crews.”
About 500 workers received gift cards to enjoy meals last week at the following businesses:
Willard’s Saloon & Eatery, Backus
Bites Bar & Grill, Pine River
Charlie’s Up North, Walker
Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill & Bar, Baxter
