2022 Income Guidelines
This year, Minnesotans can access financial assistance to keep their homes warm and lights on through Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program.

If you live in Beltrami or Cass County and meet the income guidelines, you may be eligible. Both renters and homeowners are encouraged to apply.

Households are served in the order that their applications are received. The new program year began Oct. 1.

If you have a past due bill, are low on fuel or are facing disconnection — crisis funding is available for those approved for Energy Assistance. For an application or more information, contact the BI-CAP Energy Assistance program at (218) 751-4631, (800) 332-7161 or visit www.bicap.org

