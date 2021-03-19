2021 Income Guidelines
Image submitted

Is money tight? Are you having trouble paying your energy bills? The Energy Assistance Program may be able to help.

Funding is still available for households living in Beltrami or Cass County for help with heating and electric bills. If you have not applied yet this heating season and meet the income guidelines, you may be eligible.

Both renters and homeowners are encouraged to apply!  The deadline to submit your application is May 31.

If you have already received Energy Assistance and are still struggling with your heating/electric bills, crisis guidelines have changed this year due to the extra financial burden many households have faced.

For an application or more information, contact the BI-CAP Energy Assistance program at (218) 751-4631 or (800) 332-7161 today or visit www.bicap.org

2021 Income Guidelines are shown in the accompanying chart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments