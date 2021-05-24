Are you behind on your energy bills? Did you have an unexpected expense, making it hard to pay for your needs? The Energy Assistance Program may be able to help.
The program year has been extended, and funding is still available for households living in Beltrami or Cass County for help with heating and electric bills. If you have not applied since October 2020 and meet the NEW income guidelines, you may be eligible. Both renters and homeowners are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit your application has been extended to Sept. 1, 2021.
If you have already received Energy Assistance and are still struggling with your heating/electric bills, crisis funding has increased this year due to the extra financial burden many households have faced.
For an application or more information, contact the BI-CAP Energy Assistance Program at (218) 751-4631 or (800) 332-7161 today or visit www.bicap.org
