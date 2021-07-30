The Little Falls Summer Musical invites you to the new play “Darling” by Taryn Verley performed Thursday through Sunday at Charles D. Martin Auditorium.
This true-crime play retells the story of Annie Kintop of Darling Township (near Little Falls), and the investigation of her murder in 1905. Directed by Abigail Schnobrich, this premiere production of “Darling” features a live orchestra performing original music and new arrangements of songs from the past, plus a historical exhibit about the investigation, curated by the Morrison County Historical Society.
Tickets can be purchased online at lfsummermusical.com or in person at Tony’s First Avenue Custom Framing in Little Falls. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the show.
