BRAINERD — Crossing Arts Presents “A Collection of Souls From Around The World” photography by Claudia Allene.
This exhibition will be on display through July 30. An artist reception will take place July 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. Wine and light appetizers will be served. The public is invited to attend.
Beginning in 2013, Allene embarked on a three year solo journey across the globe, as she visited 41 countries, including Peru, China, Mongolia, India, and more. She documented her travels through photography, capturing the people and destinations she came in contact with along the way.
This exhibition paints an interesting picture of the incredible world around us, one that we share with so many different cultures, wondrous sights, and precious souls. As you view the images on display, you will also have the opportunity to learn more about these people and places through the brief stories that accompany each photograph.
This exhibition is sponsored by Gather On 3 Event Center.
Allene’s project is made possible by a grant provided by Five Wings Arts Council, with funds from the McKnight Foundation.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.