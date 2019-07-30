Acclaimed and award-winning authors and poets will be featured at the 24th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival in Hackensack Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s an opportunity for locals and visitors to meet their favorite authors and discover new ones. More than 30 Minnesota authors will be signing and selling their books at United Congregational Church. From Sci-Fi to self help, mystery, humor, spiritual fiction, non-fiction, local Minnesota interests, biographies, children’s books, memoir, anthologies, paranormal thrillers, history and many more genre — there’s something for everyone’s taste. Discover some of the latest trends in prose, fiction and non-fiction and poetry through conversations with participating authors and poets.
Norton Stillman has been a keystone of the book business in Minnesota for over 57 years. In 1962 he started The Bookmen with his cousin Ned Waldman. The Bookmen became the major book wholesaler in the Upper Midwest, as well as supplying customers nationally. Later Norton became publisher of Nodin Press. Books of nature, poetry, regional history and those of local interest are their special interests. Stillman will be in the book arts section selling a large selection of books carried by his publishing house.
Many favorite authors are returning this year. The stellar line up includes Candace Simar, Rosemary Vaughn, Barbara Schlichting, Colin Mustful, Gene Stark, Mike Lein, Margo Hansen, Christine Husom, Pat Dennis, Marlene Chabot, Patricia Linson, Chris Norbury, Kristen Hall, Sharon Harris, John Warren, Anthony Swann, Amy Pendino, Jason Wills and Linda Henry with illustrator Dawn Rossback.
Northwoods Arts Council welcomes several new authors to the venue whose books cover a wide variety of genre. They are Pat Bluth, spiritual and self help; Eunice Webolt, cookbooks; Kimberly Waltman, children’s author; Lisa Cassman, self help and poetry; Carrisa Andrews, international best selling Indie author YA SciFi/fantasy/dystopian mix series; Susan Wardell, children’s picture book; Becky Flansburg, non-fiction and children’s author; Maggie Fuller, literary fiction; Deborah Jacobs, anthology short form literature; Alexis Rose, self help; Connie Lounsbury, historical fiction; Wendy Nelson, paranormal, paramilitary mystery action series; Steven Keillor (brother of Garrison Keillor), Minnesota and US History.
Love a good mystery? Check out the featured presentation “Murder She Writes Again and Again” at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
A panel of three mystery writers from the Twin Cities chapter Sisters in Crime — Christine Husom. Pat Dennis and Marlene Chabot will share their expertise. Have you ever wondered what’s the difference between “plotters” or “pantsers”? They will have the answer. Learn what drew each of them them into writing mysteries and how they create memorable characters.
While many of the authors featured are local, you will find literary talents that come from all the state. Northwoods Arts Council is proud to be able to offer such esteemed talent for their annual Art and Book Festival. This is an literary event not to be missed and unique to the Northwoods area.
