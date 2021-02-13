A Touch of Brass returns to Wayne State College, Wayne, Neb., Feb. 28 with a performance honoring nostalgia, pioneer settlers and all things brass.
The 2 p.m. concert in Ramsey Theatre is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed. To view the livestream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, they should remain at home and watch the livestream.
Beatles fans will adore the opening selections. The program then shifts to a more traditional work for brass quintet with Quintet No. 1 by Russian composer Victor Ewald. The Pioneer Trail, a brand-new work by Dan Thrower, follows. This selection celebrates the heroes who settled the west. Suite from the Monteregian Hills by Canadian composer Morley Calvert is a folksy tribute to an isolated region of Canada. Tuba Tiger Rag arranged by David Marshall crowns the performance with clever, Dixieland fun. Many selections highlight the unique skills of each band member.
A Touch of Brass has entertained audiences in the surrounding area for more than 30 years. Members include David Bohnert, trumpet, Director of Bands at Wayne State College; Kevin McLouth, trumpet, Director of Instrumental Studies at Northeast Community College; Gary Reeves, horn, Adjunct Horn Instructor at Northern State University; Randy Neuharth, trombone, retired Music Instructor from Northeast Community College; and Josh Calkin, tuba, Professor of Low Brass at Wayne State College.
