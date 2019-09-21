BEMIDJI — The new Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Network has been added to Paul Bunyan Television service.
ACC Network is available to all PBTV Extra subscribers and can be found on channel 79 and in HD on channel 579 for PBTV Extra subscribers who also have PBTV HD service.
The network will offer live ACC sports and related programming. Approximately 450 live televised events, including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming.
Member schools of the ACC include Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
“We’re excited to give our subscribers the opportunity to receive the ACC Network as part of their Paul Bunyan Television service. We offer a wide variety of sports programming and the ACC will provide access to even more live college sports for our customers,” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor.
PBTV Extra can be added to Paul Bunyan Television service for only $12 per month. PBTV Extra currently includes over 40 networks featuring a wide array of programming content including news, music, sports, and entertainment.
To add the service, call (218) 444-1234 or (888) 586-3100.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis counties. The Cooperative provides broadband high speed internet services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, residential and business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.