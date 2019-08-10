BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance will be hosting an alcohol ink workshop at its downtown location Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Patricia Lintner will lead students through the process of exploring alcohol inks on non-pourous paper to experience the fluidity and vibrancy of the medium. Students will create beautiful abstract effects.

This class is open to ages 10 and up. No experience is necessary. The class fee is $55 for TCAA members or $65 for nonmembers, and includes a full set of alcohol inks that the students get to keep after class. Students are asked to bring a blow dryer to class if they have one.

Call Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, visit crossingarts.org or stop in at 711 Laurel Street to enroll. Pre-registration and payment is required. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before the class may not be eligible for a refund.

Class will be held in The Crossing Arts Alliance classroom.

