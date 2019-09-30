DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica will host a one-man show about the life and times of acclaimed writer and theologian C.S. Lewis.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in the College’s Mitchell Auditorium.
Renowned actor and playwright David Payne will take to the St. Scholastica stage for a historical recreation of C.S. Lewis’ greatest moments. Payne portrays the famed author, known for “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “The Screwtape Letters” and many other works. The play depicts Lewis as he hosts a collection of American authors in his home near Oxford, England, and regales his audience with tales about his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien, how close he was to abandoning “The Chronicles of Narnia,” his romantic relationships, and his embrace of Christianity.
London-born Payne’s first encounter with Lewis was when, as a teenager, he was given a copy of “The Screwtape Letters.” Little did he realize that some 40 years later he would be gaining a reputation for his portrayals of its famous author.
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased through St. Scholastica’s Spotlight office at (218) 723-7000, spotlight@css.edu, or spotlight.css.edu. The performance is presented by Emery Entertainment, Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.