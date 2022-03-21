BRAINERD — Audiences will be left amazed at what they see (or don’t see) when “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live” hits the Gichi-ziibi stage on April 1
The 7 p.m. show of large-scale magic and illusions is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series.
Center Director Patrick Spradlin says the date chosen for the performance was no accident. “What better April Fool’s gift can we give?” he asked. “We’ve not presented a talent like Bill. This will be a one-of-a-kind event for our audiences.”
Blagg formed his interest in magic began with a gift from his great-grandfather: a professional book of magic. As he studied the different effects in the book, he began constructing magic props with his dad.
He chose to put his skills to the test in 1998 by entering the adult stage competition at the Abbott Magic Get Together in Colon, Mich., which is also hailed as the magic capital of the world. Magic had been Bill’s life for over 12 years. He had performed hundreds of shows, and it all hinged on a single five-minute routine: his dancing handkerchief. He had just turned 18, barely old enough to enter the competition, and he was about to make magic history by becoming the youngest contestant to ever win the prestigious event. Following his win, Bill never looked back.
Today, Bill is one of the nation’s top touring illusionists. His theatrical brand of magic thrills thousands of people every single year. Bill’s live performances leave people in complete disbelief as he creates the impossible in a way only he can do.
Tickets for “The Magic of Bill Blagg” are available through the CLC Box Office (218) 855-8199 and online at www.clcperformingarts.com A family package is also available.
Audience size restrictions lifted
The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces the lifting of audience size restrictions for its remaining events. Pursuant to the restriction being lifted by the administration of Central Lakes College, tickets are now available for upcoming events previously listed as sold out. All events will remain general admission seating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.