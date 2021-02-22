A new round of grants is open to apply for by the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council (ARAC).
The ARAC has $40,000 to award in the Art Project Program, $35,000 in Rural and Community Art Project Program, and $35,000 in the Arts Learning Program. The deadline to apply is March 26 at 4:30 p.m.
The Arts Project Program for organizations continues to be one of the most competitive programs. This grant provides up to $5,000 to support relevant, meaningful arts activities with value to the community your organization serves. Support may be used to create, perform, exhibit, or publish artistic works; or to present arts events by contracting the services of other organizations or individuals.
If you have a draft of your application, you’re welcome to ask for feedback if you let us know at least two weeks in advance of the deadline. Feedback will be provided for requests made later, but it can’t be guarantee theARAC can get back to you by the deadline. One of the frustrating parts of this program is that projects that used to get funding from this program often need to up their game because of the increased competition. Talk to us if you have any questions.
In the Rural and Community Art Project Program, emphasize ison the importance of community connections in the program. Impact and evaluation are worth 40 percent of the score on these grants.
These grants are for organizations outside of Duluth that have arts budgets of less than $40,000 per year. Both individuals and organizations can apply in this program, but individuals need to have confirmation from community partners of support for the project.
In the Arts Learning Program, both individuals and organizations can apply for up to $5,000 to support arts learning activities in any arts discipline. This grant program is intended to support high-quality, age-appropriate arts education to increase knowledge, skills, and understanding of the arts.
School educators are welcome to apply for the grants, but a condition of the state funding requires that the ARAC don’t fund projects that should be funded, or were previously funded, by other sources. The ARAC can only fund a new project at a school that goes above and beyond the normal curriculum, but can’t fund a project that used to be paid for by the school district.
As always, if you have any questions, call (218) 722-0952 or (800) 569-8134, or email info@aracouncil.org
