BRAINERD — The Chalberg Theatre stage will come alive with highly kinetic, exhilarating movement when Minneapolis dance company ARENA Dances performs at 7 p.m. Friday.
As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series, the dance program will present contemporary dance with messages for contemporary audiences.
ARENA Dances is an internationally-renowned contemporary dance company founded in 1995 by artistic director and choreographer Mathew Janczewski in Minneapolis. Its mission is to make dance accessible to all through the presentation of contemporary dance, educational outreach, and community gatherings to inspire, promote dialogue and diversity.
ARENA has been commissioned by numerous colleges and arts institutions such as The Walker Art Center, and been presented at top Twin Cities venues such as The Cowles Center, The Southern Theater, and The Fitzgerald Theater. Janczewski’s work has been recognized for excellence with a Sage Award for “Outstanding Performance,” as Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch,” and received support from The Foundation for Contemporary Performance Arts, McKnight Foundation, Target Foundation, Archie D. & Bertha H. Walker Foundation, New England Foundation for the Arts, The Spanish Embassy of American Universities, Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, and the Minnesota State Arts Board.
The work is abstract in form, giving shape to emotions, exploring the depths and the limits of what drives us as humans to connect, to break away, to survive. Just as our emotions can veer wildly, ARENA incorporates a highly kinetic style of movement, a sweeping physicality that takes in a broad range of feelings and the posturings we may make to protect ourselves in the world. The work springs first from Mathew’s own experiences; then, through the movement and structure, ARENA seeks to find a form to give those experiences both truth and commonality.
Tickets for ARENA Dances are available on the Center’s website at www.clcperformingarts.com or by calling the box office at (218) 855-8199.
