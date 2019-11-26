BRAINERD — A classic of the American theatre, a play which set into motion the career of one of the most important playwrights of the 20th century, a modern version of classical Greek tragedy. These are each a description of “All My Sons,”written by Arthur Miller, and which will be the Brainerd Community Theatre’s next production.
Performances are Dec. 5-7 and 12-13 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. All shows are in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.
Miller had suffered a humiliating failure when his first Broadway offering, “The Man Who Had All the Luck,” closed after only four performances. He set about writing a second play, with the vow that if it also failed he would seek a line of work other than writing for the stage. When his then mother-in-law pointed out a story in the newspaper about how a military contractor had produced defective engines for WWII military aircraft, Miller had his play. The result, “All My Sons,” ran for 328 performances and won the Drama Critics’ Circle Award and earned Miller a Tony for Best Author. It also revived his career.
In “All My Sons” we meet the Keller family: Joe, the patriarch, who owns and operates a factory that produced aircraft engine parts for use in fighter planes in WWII. His wife, Kate, is struggling to keep alive the memory of son Larry, missing and presumed dead by everyone but Kate. Chris, surviving son and veteran of many battles in the war, has returned home only to be disillusioned at the type of society that sees a war as little more than “a bus accident.”
Ann Deever was Larry’s fiancée, now romantically attached to Chris, and ready to move on with life by marrying him. Her father was Joe’s business partner, now serving time in prison for covering up the defects in the engine parts that eventually led to the deaths of 21 pilots. Joe has been exonerated, but perhaps there is more to the story, especially when Ann’s brother George arrives after visiting their incarcerated father with a different take on what happened on the day the faulty parts were shipped out.
The cast of “All My Sons” is: M.S. Bernard as Joe Keller; Rebecca Timmins as Kate; Alex Erickson as Chris; Karla Johnson as Ann; Travis Chaput as George Deever; Kevin Yeager as Frank Lubey; Abi Kiehlbauch as Lydia Lubey; Mike Paulus as Dr. Jim Bayliss; Andrea Anderson as Sue Bayliss; and Rowan King as Bert.
The creative team for “All My Sons” consists of set designer Tim Leagjeld, lighting designer Heidi Eckwall, costume designer Sharon Hartley, and sound designer Ben Kent. George Marsolek is technical director, and Lorri Jager is production stage manager.
Tickets for “All My Sons” are available through the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com The show is sponsored by the LaVonne Danzl Family. The entire season is made possible in part by a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support Grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
