PARK RAPIDS — The Nemeth Art Center, an oasis for contemporary art, is hosting an exhibit of new works by Georgia Mrazkova until July 27.
Mrazkova is a Minneapolis based artist who brings her latest series of mystical, dreamy oil paintings up north for her first showing at the Nemeth Art Center. Having grown up on the prairies of South Dakota and on the lakes of Minnesota, Mrazkova’s imagery is imbued with themes of nature, water and human psychological states.
“My imagery is nostalgic and dreamy and invites the viewer to go in and wander around in the macro and micro spaces of the painting. The work is open ended and encourages the viewer to spin their own narrative and aesthetic experience,” says Mrazkova, of these series of paintings. “My work delves into the sensual and mystical aspects of the things of the world which is of necessity sometimes touched with foreboding. My paintings touch on questions about disintegration, reformation, growth, decay, and what’s behind the veil of materiality.”
A graduate of Minneapolis College of Art and Design and a recipient of the Miles and Shirley Fiterman Award for Fine Arts, Mrazkova has shown her work in Minneapolis and Cincinnati and received a State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant and an Art in Space grant.
Admission is always free to the Nemeth Art Center that is located at the Historic Hubbard County Courthouse, 301 Court Ave. Learn about the Nemeth Art Center and support contemporary arts programing by becoming a NAC member at: www.nemethartcenter.org
This exhibit and Nemeth Art Center 2019 programing is made possible through the support of a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
