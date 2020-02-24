The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) is sponsoring a 2nd Street Stage button design contest with a $250 cash prize to the winner.
Those who purchase and wear the $20 buttons for this season’s 10 2nd Street Stage events will be helping to sponsor this fun summer event and will receive $2 off beverages purchased at the beer garden all summer long. Five hundred buttons will be made and available for purchase this spring and at the beer garden.
Draw your design within a 4-inch circle. Designs must include “2020,” “2nd St Stage” and “Park Rapids, MN.” They may be full color or black and white with color accents. Remember this is a fun, summer, live music event.
Designs may be submitted on paper to the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, P.O. Box 142, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or digitally as a pdf or jpg e-mailed to luann47@gmail.com. Submissions must be received by noon March 11.
It is the PRDBA’s intent to continue the button design contest annually and create buttons that will become collectibles.
This season’s 2nd Street Stage band schedule is posted on Facebook at 2nd St Stage.
