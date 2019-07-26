BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit is seeking artists to make artwork for their upcoming 8x8 Art Auction and Gala fundraiser.
Artists are invited to stop in Crossing Arts at 711 Laurel Street to pick up a canvas and create a piece in their signature style to be included in the silent auction fundraiser. All mediums are welcome, but finished work must be 8” x 8.”
Completed work must be returned to Crossing Arts by Aug. 31. Participating artists will receive a reduced entry fee to the gala in exchange for their art donation.
The 8x8 Art Auction Gala will be held Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Heavy hors d’ouevres and wine will be served. The cost is $20 at the door, or $10 for participating artists. All funds raised will go towards expanding and enhancing the arts programming offered by The Crossing Arts Alliance.
Visit crossingarts.org or call (218) 833-0416 for more details.
