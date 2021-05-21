BRAINERD — Auditions for Brainerd Community Theatre’s summer production of ‘Xanadu: The Musical’ will be held June 1-2 at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. Auditions will begin both evenings at 7 p.m.
Based on the 1980 movie of the same title, ‘Xanadu: The Musical’ follows the journey of a magical, beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California. Kira’s quest to inspire Sonny, a struggling artist whose dream is to build the greatest Roller Disco of all time (hello 1980!) is derailed with hilarity and chaos when she is sabotaged by her jealous older sisters whose curse causes Kira to fall in love with a mortal, something expressly forbidden for a Muse.
This parody is a jukebox musical that features the chart-topping tunes of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and Olivia Newton-John and is a bona fide 80s blast! There are 9 to 11 roles available for the show. Those auditioning should come with a rock or pop song prepared (one verse and chorus required only), and should be prepared to sing to a karaoke track that they bring or that can be played from Apple Music, provided by director Amy Borash.
Questions about the production or the auditions can be forwarded to Amy at aimsleyb@brainerd.net The production is slated for outdoor performances July 28-30 and Aug. 3-5.
