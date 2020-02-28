WADENA — Youth author Allan Woodrow will be the featured speaker for BookEnds March 14 at the Robertson Theatre.
Allan has written more than 30 books for children. In his book, “The Curse of the Werepenguin,” Bolt Wattle is a 12-year-old orphan sent to live with a Baron in the far-away country of Brugaria. Unfortunately, the evil Baron turns into a sinister penguin at midnight, and bites Bolt who...
Hear the rest of the story and meet the author at 11:30 a.m. This program will be held at the Robertson Theatre, 600 Colfax Avenue SW. While in Wadena, Allan will also give presentations to the students of Wadena-Deer Creek School.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Now beginning its fourth season, BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers on the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at The Uptown, 224 Jefferson Avenue South, Wadena (unless otherwise noted). It is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society, Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Upcoming authors include: Anne Dunn, Margi Preus, Ann Lewis, Alex Messenger, J. Ryan Stradal (pending), Gretchen Anthony, Freya Manfred, Lorna Landvik and Barton Ross.
For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or call (218) 631-9079 or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.