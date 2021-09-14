Norrie A. Thomas of Wayzata and Meghan Syndergaard of Mound have published an endearing children’s story about a small town in Minnesota, friends and its famous donut shop, with delightful illustrations and characters.
“The Hackensack Café Adventures” is the first in a series, prompted by stories Norrie told to her grandchildren, which all three embellished together. The story is centered around a local restaurant, The Hackensack Café and its owners.
“The Hackensack Café Adventures came out of their wanting to learn the Greek alphabet,” said Norrie. The story involves a family of second- and third-generation Greek immigrants. Melding these characters and knowledge of the alphabet to the story help to propel it forward. “We feel like we know the characters very well at this point,” Norrie added. “They feel alive to us.”
Syndergaard, a professional graphic designer, always wanted to do illustration, and was very excited to be given the opportunity.
“The character illustrations were inspired by pictures of Norrie, Huxley and Memphis, and the rest of her family. The character of Mayor Rainbow is very much based on Norrie,” said Syndergaard.
“The Hackensack Café Adventures” is available on Amazon in both paperback and E-book formats.
Thomas earned a PhD in Pharmacy Administration from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy. She was a pioneer of the pharmacy benefits field and founding member of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. Norrie also published a fictional murder mystery entitled Murder Under the Oak, which was set in England, and a memoir of her experiences as a woman executive advancing in the evolving pharmacy benefits industry.
Syndergaard graduated with a BFA in drawing from the University of Colorado at Denver. With aspirations of becoming a children’s book illustrator she decided to go back to school a few years later and get a degree in graphic design. She enjoys painting, gardening and spending time with her family and she is very excited to get to work on the next book in the Hackensack Café Adventures series.
For more information, email norrieathomas@gmail.com or call (612) 599-6497.
