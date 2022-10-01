The author Margaret Shaw Johnson will speak in Wadena Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at The Uptown Cafe.

Her book, “The Haunting of Potter’s Field: Stories from the Past, Unearthed from the Grave,” is a series of stories about 19th and early 20th century people who worked hard to achieve the American Dream. But the obstacles they faced proved to be too much and they failed, dying poor, often alone and ending up buried in a Potter’s Field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments