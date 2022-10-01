The author Margaret Shaw Johnson will speak in Wadena Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at The Uptown Cafe.
Her book, “The Haunting of Potter’s Field: Stories from the Past, Unearthed from the Grave,” is a series of stories about 19th and early 20th century people who worked hard to achieve the American Dream. But the obstacles they faced proved to be too much and they failed, dying poor, often alone and ending up buried in a Potter’s Field.
Originally written as a performance piece, “The Haunting of Potter’s Field” was first produced in Winona in 2012 featuring local actors, dancers, musicians and original music composed for the work.
Johnson is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism and William Mitchell College of Law. She served as a trial court judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District for 21 years. Her experience gives her a unique understanding of the hardships and struggles of ordinary people. Her heartfelt compassion — and realization that fate can undo any of us — shows in her storytelling.
“The Haunting of Potter’s Field” is illustrated by Jared Tuttle.
Produced by the Wadena County Historical Society who will also record this program and make it available along with previous BookEnds programs on the web at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
