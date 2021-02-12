Join Kitchigami Regional Library for a free virtual program featuring author William Kent Krueger as he discusses his latest book, “This Tender Land,” and topics related to Minnesota history and research.
Krueger is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling “Ordinary Grace,” winner of the Edgar Award for best novel, as well as 18 Cork O’Connor novels, including “Desolation Mountain” and “Sulfur Springs.” His work has received many other awards, including the Minnesota Book Award, the Loft-McKnight Fiction Award, the Anthony Award, the Barry Award, the Dilys Award, and the Friends of American Writers Prize. His last nine novels were all New York Times bestsellers.
To register, sign up on the Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call the Walker Library at (218) 547-1019. We will use your email address to send you the information to connect to the event a day or two beforehand. You do not need to use a computer for this virtual program. A smartphone or tablet will also work.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
