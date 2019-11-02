Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson is set to release his fourth book, “Contrapasso,” Nov. 15.
Winner of the 2004 Benjamin Franklin Award for Best New Voice in Fiction for his first novel “Waiting for White Horses,” Jorgenson’s other novels “The Mulligan” and “A Crooked Number” have also garnered widespread acclaim.
Born and raised in Jackson, Jorgenson now lives in the tall pines of northern Minnesota. He is an accomplished dentist who has practiced in rural Minnesota for many years. However he is better known throughout the state for his novels dealing with love, loss, redemption and the human condition. With his poignant style and unique sense of humor he weaves tender stories that connect with readers of all ages.
“Contrapasso: (kon-tra-pass-oh) n. the concept that the punishment of an individual’s soul corresponds to the sins they committed on Earth.
Matt Kingston has loved one woman for his whole life. John Velde, his best friend, never loved anyone. Now it’s time for them to reconcile the deeds of their youth with the loss of innocence and the angst brought by life’s changes.”
Readers can pre-order “Contrapasso” through Friday, with the book widely available at local stores, Amazon, and nathanjorgenson.com.
For any additional comments and questions contact, Terry Berg, publicist, at info@nathanjorgenson.com
