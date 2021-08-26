BRAINERD — Central Lakes College will begin the 25th year of its Cultural Thursday series with a program on Azerbaijan.
Rebecca Rowe will speak about her time serving in the Peace Corps in Azerbaijan at noon Sept. 2 in the Chalberg Theatre and online at https://tinyurl.com/2a32uazv
The program is free and open to the public.
Rowe is the director of the North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Central Lakes College. SBDCs are Resource Partners of the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and provide training and technical assistance to help entrepreneurs and small businesses plan, start, grow and succeed.
Azerbaijan is a post-Soviet predominantly Muslim country located north of Iran and south of Russia on the shores of the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water. Hear from both Rowe and Azerbaijani nationals on topics ranging from national service, education systems, religion and society, jobs and the economy and more.
For questions on this presentation or the Cultural Thursdays Series, call Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez at (218) 855-8183.
