BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Art Gallery presents “Becoming Obsolete,” artwork by Martin Nelson.
An opening reception will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the CLC Art Gallery, room E422. The event is free and open to the public.
Nelson is a 2017 graduate of the CLC Graphic Design Program. He has exhibited his work at the Plains Art Museum, Fargo and Minneapolis Institute of Arts, along with other select galleries and exhibition spaces both locally and nationally. In 2016 his work was published in Studio Visit Magazine Vol. 33. He currently lives in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., where he works out of his home studio.
The “Becoming Obsolete” exhibition showcases collage and mixed media work, as Nelson observes the changing world. Viewed from many different angles, the exhibit speaks of the growing tension between humans and the world that we live in.
An artist talk will accompany the exhibition and be held Thursday from 3 to 3:30 pm in the CLC Art Gallery. Visitors will learn more about the artwork in the exhibition and how it all came together, along with Nelson’s personal creative process for creating his work.
This exhibition and all events associated with it are free and open to the public. The exhibition is on display through March 6, and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
