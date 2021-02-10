Bemidji Community Theater starts its virtual academy the second week in February.

The offerings are supported by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board funded though the Legacy Amendment and the people of Minnesota. Classes include An Introduction to Shakespeare with Vicki Stenerson, My Best Audition Ever, a class for both youth and adults on audition preparation taught by Julie Loxtercamp and Mary Anderson, and Out of the Box, a scriptwriting class for youth, with Kristine Cannon.

Registration and additional information can be found on their website at bemidjicommunitytheater.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments