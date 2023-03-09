Hoist anchor and set sail with Bemidji Community Theater as they venture off in search of pirate gold to “Treasure Island,” March 24, 25, 26, 31, April 1, 2 at the Bemidji Community Theater Performing Arts Center.
This rollicking musical, full of pirate songs like “Pieces of Eight” and “Fifteen Men on a Dead Man’s Chest” is suitable for all ages.
Meet young Jim Hawkins who longs for adventure on the high seas and Tom Morgan, the first mate on the schooner Hispaniola, who narrates the tale and oversees the adventure. Watch out for Billy Bones who, with his last breath, gives Jim a map showing where Captain Flint buried his hoard of treasure. Soon Jim, Tom Morgan and Captain Smollet hire a crew to fit out the Hispaniola to seek Skeleton Island and become rich forever; but, just as Billy Bones warned, beware the one-legged man who goes by the name of Long John Silver.
Jim becomes intrigued by Silver’s stories of wild adventure not heeding the warning until he learns of a mutiny headed by none other than Silver himself who has swayed half the crew to join him. Once they land on the island, both groups come face to face with old Ben Gunn, who has spent three long years marooned on the island with no human contact, left there by Long John himself. Will they find the treasure and become rich? Wait and find out.
Tickets are available at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, McKenzie Place, online or at the door pending availability. The show is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $6 for children, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults. The theater is located at 316 Beltrami Avenue NW.
