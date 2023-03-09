Hoist anchor and set sail with Bemidji Community Theater as they venture off in search of pirate gold to “Treasure Island,” March 24, 25, 26, 31, April 1, 2 at the Bemidji Community Theater Performing Arts Center.

This rollicking musical, full of pirate songs like “Pieces of Eight” and “Fifteen Men on a Dead Man’s Chest” is suitable for all ages.

