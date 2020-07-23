Enjoy live music by the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra  Friday July 31 at Saturday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m.

Hear a variety of duets and ensemble pieces outdoors on the front lawn of beautiful Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast, 915 Lake Blvd. NE., performed by these BSO musicians:

• Beverly Everett, keyboard/director

• Melanie Hanson, violin

• Timothy Pinkerton, violin

• Jon Larson, violin/vocals

• Suzanne Larson, viola

• Patrick Riley, cello

Space  is  limited and reservations are  required. To reserve your place, go to the BSO’s website, www.bemidjisymphony.org and click on the concert you wish to attend. Concerts are free, but free-will offerings are appreciated.

Safety protocols require that attendees bring their own face masks and lawn chairs, and sit at least 6 feet away from the nearest group.

