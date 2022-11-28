DETROIT LAKES — ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ comes to the Historic Holmes Theatre Friday at 7 p.m. and a matinee show Saturday at 11 a.m.
The delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling young adult book and has become a holiday staple for groups across the United States.
In this heart-warming and hilarious Christmas classic, unexpected circumstances thrust Grace and her husband, Bob into the position of staging the annual Christmas pageant. They are faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history of the world. Mayhem and fun ensue when the Christmas pageant collides with a family of ‘naughty kids.’
You won’t believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdman’s collide with the Christmas story head on! Yet in the end, the true spirit and mystery of the Christmas story, and the season’s joy ring more clearly than ever.
This performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, a lot of laughs, and performed by local actors. Community actors bring “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to life in this heartwarming and hilarious Christmas classic.
Tickets for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Historic Holmes Theater are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at (218) 844-7469 and www.DLCCC.org
