Children’s author Margi Preus will be the featured guest for Saturday’s BookEnds Online Edition.
The interview will be recorded on ZOOM and will then be available on website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
Preus’ book, “Village of Scoundrels,” is based on the true story of the French villagers in WWII who saved thousands of Jews. Forging documents, smuggling people over the border, carrying messages for the French Resistance — the teenagers of Les Lauzes found ways of helping the refugees in their midst.
Preus is the author of the Newberry Honor book, “Heart of a Samurai” and other books for young readers including the Minnesota Book Award winning, “West of the Moon” and the Midwest Booksellers Choice Award book “The Clue in the Trees,” part of the Enchantment Lake mystery series.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more about Preus, visit www.margipreus.com. To learn more about BookEnds and upcoming BookEnds Online Edition programs visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org or email 603wchs@arvig.net or leave a message at (218) 631-9079.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.