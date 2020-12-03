Primarily a poet, Bart Sutter enjoys working in a variety of genres. He has published poems, essays, and stories in dozens of magazines and produced nine books, the most recent of which is “Nordic Accordion: Poems in a Scandinavian Mood.”

To request a link to the Dec. 12 Zoom program, email 603wchs@arvig.net. After the Zoom meeting, a recording of this program will be available on the website.

Sutter is the only author to win the Minnesota Book Award in three separate categories: in fiction for “My Father’s War and Other Stories,” in creative non-fiction for “Cold Comfort,” and in poetry with “The Book of Names: New and Selected Poems.  “Sutter was also appointed Poet Laureate of Duluth, the first in Duluth history.  He has written for Minnesota Public Radio, has had four verse plays produced, and often performs as one-half of The Sutter Brothers, a poetry-and-music duo.

