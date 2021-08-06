Ross Gay is a nationally known poet and essayist whose roots include family in Wadena County. He will be the featured guest on this month’s BookEnds Online Edition Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m, via ZOOM.
Ross Gay’s mother grew up in Verndale and as a boy, he vacationed every summer at his grandparents’ home. As an adult, he spent a year writing an essay every day about something that delighted him. More than 100 of them, including ones that mention Verndale, ended up in “The Book of Delights,” released by Algonquin Books in 2019. His new poem, “Be Holding,” was released in September 2020 from the University of Pittsburgh Press.
The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. After the Zoom meeting, a recording of this program will be available on the website.
Check the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs featuring outstanding writers.
BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. BookEnds is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218 631-9079.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.