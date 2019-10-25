WADENA — Author Doug Hoverson will be the featured speaker for this month’s BookEnds series Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Drastic Measures Brewery.
His recently published book, “The Drink that Made Wisconsin Famous,” is a complete illustrated history of brewing and breweries in a state made famous for beer.
From the global breweries that developed in Milwaukee in the 1870s to the “wildcat” breweries of Prohibition and the upstart craft brewers of today, Hoverson tells the stories of Wisconsin’s rich brewing history. In addition to the giants like Miller, Schlitz, and Pabst that loom large in the state’s brewing renown, Hoverson delves into the stories of the hundreds of small breweries started by immigrants and entrepreneurs that delivered Wisconsin’s beer from grain to glass.
His earlier book, “Land of Amber Waters,” told the story of brewing in Minnesota and featured small-town breweries like the one in nearby Perham where he spoke a number of years ago. The brewery in Perham, owned by Pete Schroeder, was called the Northern Pacific Brewery. It was located on the banks of the Ottertail River. In the late 1800’s and early 1900’s it was a major supplier of beer, and barrels from Perham were carried by the railroad all the way to the west coast.
Hoverson’s presentation Nov. 9 will take place in a small brewery, the new Drastic Measures in Wadena. In his talk he will highlight the local scene as well as compare the history of brewing in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
BookEnds programs are free and open to the public. They are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information call the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.