WADENA — Author Michael Schumacher will be the featured speaker for this month’s BookEnds series Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at The Uptown Café.
His soon to be published book, “The Trial of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” looks anew at one of the most storied and mysterious, shipwrecks in American history. A prolific writer, Schumacher’s work also includes four previous books on Great Lakes shipwrecks as well as narratives for shipwreck and lighthouse documentary films.
While in town, Schumacher will speak at the Wadena County Historical Society’s annual meeting Friday at 7 p.m. at Maasconi’s in Verndale. At that event he will talk about his book “The Contest: The 1968 Election and the War for America’s Soul.”
For more information, call the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
