The cast for the Brainerd Community Summer Theatre production of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, “The Odd Couple,” has been announced.
Director Beth Selinger of Randall will work with the following actors as they create the roles in this well-known favorite of the stage.
Playing the role of Felix Unger is Ben Gordon of Pine River, known to area audiences for many previous roles in musicals like “The Addams Family” and plays such as “Bus Stop.” His slovenly roommate, Oscar Madison, will be portrayed by Marc Oliphant of Baxter, who has appeared in productions such as “Boeing, Boeing” and “Bill W. and Dr. Bob.”
The poker playing pals of Oscar and Felix will be played by C.J. Nichols (Speed), Eddie Binda (Murray the cop), Mike Anderson (Vinnie) all of Brainerd, and Jesse Brutscher (Roy) of Little Falls. Each of these actors has appeared in numerous productions in area community theatres.
The charming upstairs neighbors, Cecily and Gwendolyn Pigeon, will be played by Lisa LeBlanc (Little Falls) and Jenny Kiffmeyer (Breezy Point), respectively.
The production will be stage managed by Nancy Ryan (Pine River). Set design is by George Marsolek (Brainerd), and sound engineer is Curtis Jendro (Little Falls).
“The Odd Couple” will be performed on the BCT outdoor stage June 22-24 and June 29 through July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.