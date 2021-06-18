Brainerd Community Theatre Director Patrick Spradlin announces the resumption of indoor theatre productions beginning with the company’s two summer theatre productions.
Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple” will be performed in the John Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College with performances Wednesday and Thursday and resuming to finish its run June 29 to July 1. All performances will be at 6:30 p.m. The show is ticketed by general admission, at the door on night of performance only.
The fantasy musical “Xanadu” will open in the Chalberg Theatre on July 28 with performances through the 30 and will finish its run Aug. 3-5. Ticketing for this show will be available online, with reserved seats for each of the performances.
Spradlin noted that continuing developments in health and safety protocols led to the decision to move the productions indoors.
Those attending “The Odd Couple” should use the north parking lot of CLC and enter through door No. 4. Masking is not required, but is strongly suggested for those who have not been fully vaccinated. The audience will not be socially distanced.
Free movies and the three remaining music concerts will remain outdoors as previously planned.
For more information on summer programming visit the company’s web site at www.clcperformingarts.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.