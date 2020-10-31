BRAINERD — A virtual holiday variety show is next up on the calendar for Brainerd Community Theatre. “Home for the Holidays” will be streamed in mid-December, and the theatre is holding virtual auditions for the show.
“It appears we’ll all be staying home this holiday season,” said BCT Director Patrick Spradlin. “We wanted to present something that fits with this current reality.”
The show is a new take on an older idea. “My late colleague Dennis Lamberson produced a show called ‘Yuletide Revelry’ that was a popular holiday offering. This seemed like a good time to bring back this concept, although in a wholly different format.”
The show will be comprised of songs, skits, stories, holiday greetings, and connection between and among friends and family. It’s open to anyone interested and able to submit a video audition.
“Video record a song you want to sing, an instrument you want to play, a skit you’ve written; anything that fits the holiday season and would be appropriate to a general audience. We’ll select as many as we can from the entries we receive to include in the show,” said Spradlin.
“We will also shoot segments from our Chalberg Theatre stage to be part of the show,” noted Spradlin. “We’ve been using a lot of video production for theatre productions during the pandemic. It’s a different, and exciting, way to work.”
The entire show will be livestreamed in mid-December on dates to be announced. “Our plan is to present this show for free to everyone in the community. We hope it helps connect everyone at a time when normal connections aren’t possible. And, since it’s a streamed event, anyone in the world will be able to watch it.”
Those interested in being part of “Home for the Holidays” should submit a video recording to George Marsolek (george.marsolek@clcmn.edu) Deadline for entries is Monday. The selected entries will be made part of the streamed event.
For more information contact George Marsolek at the above email address or at (218) 855-8204.
