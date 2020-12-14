Drawing on a holiday tradition from over 20 years ago, Brainerd Community Theatre will present “Home for the Holidays,” a holiday variety show featuring the talents of local performers.
The show will be streamed free and on-demand beginning Friday and continuing through to New Year’s Day.
The company put out a call to the community soliciting talent for the show and the response was terrific.
The show features the talents of many different community groups and individuals of varying ages. Among the younger performers are Isabel Pence, age 10, playing guitar and singing “Winter Wonderland.” Eight-year-old Rosalie Flynn submitted a home recording, playing a violin rendition of “Joy to the World” and featuring her father on guitar. Ireland Heap, a second-grader, offered her version of “All I Want for Christmas is You,’”while 2-year-old Juniper Marsolek performed a spirited rendition of “Jingle Bells” with her mother Laura.
Adult performers include Rebecca Timmins singing “The Christmas Song,” Mary Aalgaard and Zach Rude’s home recording of “Gesu Bambino,” Sarah Gorham’s piano rendition of “Christmas Time is Here,” and Lizzy Buscher’s hula hoop routine set to “What Will Santa Claus Say?”
Retired Central Lakes College music instructor Steve Anderson lent his considerable talents to the show. He accompanied current CLC vocal instructor Sarah Aamot singing “Toyland,” and appears with Izzy Armstrong performing a jazz version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” In addition, Anderson recites in his patented “Tairy Fales” style the immortal holiday poem “The Cripe Before Nipness.”
Local ensembles are also an integral part of the holiday show. Members of the Legacy Chorale are featured in “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Tuba Christmas performs “Jingle Bells” and “Tuba Christmas Fanfare.” The Music General Dancers are featured in two numbers: “Christmas Why Can’t I Find You?” and the dancers’ dads in a spirited version of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Under the direction of current CLC music instructor Jonathan LaFlamme are three ensembles performing various holiday numbers: the Central Lakes Brass Ensemble, the Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra, and the Lakes Jazz Authority.
BCT Director Patrick Spradlin and local actress Maren Goff Martin host the show. A donation link will appear on the YouTube page with the video of the show.
The show will be available beginning Friday. Patrons can access the link beginning that day on the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s web site at www.clcperformingarts.com
Donations can also be made by visiting the web site.
