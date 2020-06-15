Even though current health directives don’t allow for an audience of more than 10 to gather in one place, Brainerd Community Theatre (BCT) anticipates a large turn-out for its next production. That’s because it will be performed entirely online, with spectators watching via computers, smart TVs and cell phones. Performances will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"A Long Trip” by Dan McGeehan is the story of an elderly couple who have lived a long and happy life together. Now, however, the woman is slowly slipping away as dementia runs its course. In an attempt to reawaken the bond they have held for so many years, the man tells her of the moment they fell in love. It is a story so vivid that she can see it play out before her eyes: a younger version of the man and woman meeting, falling in love and sharing a first kiss. One final, happy memory for her to take with her on her last long trip. Told with both laughter and tears, “A Long Trip” is a journey of lasting love and interdependence.
The play is free to audiences, but the theater is accepting donations of any amount from those who watch.
Virtual auditions cast the four actors needed for the play, and has been rehearsing them over the same virtual platform.
The cast includes veteran performers Ed Yunker, who got his start on the Chalberg stage in 1972 and most recently is known as the producer of the Geritol Frolics; Karen Mowers, who has appeared in numerous productions with Little Falls’ Hole in the Day Players; Sadie Wunder, who starred in various community productions before recently relocating to St. Paul; and Jesse Brutscher, known to area audiences for roles in each community theatre in the area.
The production’s creative team includes virtual stage manager Lorri Jager; BCT Technical Director George Marsolek; and BCT lighting and sound technician Curtis Jendro.
While the play is free of charge, audience members need to obtain the necessary sign-in information for the production. That link, and other information, is available at the theatre’s web site, www.clcperformingarts.com All three performances will feature a talk-back session at the end of the performance, and one of the performances will include live chat opportunities during the performance. Those wishing to attend the performance will be given a link to the streaming site on the day of the performance.
