The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra begins its 2021-2022 season, “Don’t Stop Believing in Music,” with a chamber ensemble concert at First Lutheran Church, Bemidji. Concerts are Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. or Nov.14 at 3 p.m.

This concert will feature organists Dr. Beverly Everett on a classic hymn, and Sarah Carlson on a popular Beatles song, in addition to vocalists Therese Kulas and Cole Giradot on Copland’s “Tender Land Suite.”

Adult tickets are $25; seniors 62 and up, $20; college students with ID, $10; and students K-12 free. All seats are general admission; doors open 30 minutes prior to concert.

Individual concerts can be purchased in advance at Lueken’s Village Foods locations and online at bemidjisymphony.org/tickets. Same day tickets can be purchased at the door as capacity allows.

Masks are required and social distancing is recommended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments