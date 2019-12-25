BRAINERD — Acclaimed as “the premier men’s vocal ensemble in the United States” (Fanfare), Cantus will perform “One Giant Leap” in the Chalberg Theatre Jan. 17.
As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series, the 7:30 p.m. concert features a group the New Yorker called ‘engaging,’ and the Philadelphia Inquirer dubbed ‘nothing short of exquisite.’
Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music making.
As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has grown in prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.
Cantus performs more than 60 concerts each year both in national and international touring, and in its home of Minneapolis-St. Paul. Cantus has performed at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, UCLA, San Francisco Performances, Atlanta’s Spivey Hall and Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival.
In the 2019-20 season, Cantus celebrates the allure of upward exploration, the triumph of the human spirit, and striving for excellence through innovation and technology on their touring program One Giant Leap. The poetic arc of the program is structured around the moon landing and the groundwork that was laid to make this historic achievement possible, and includes works by Mohammed Fairouz, Franz Schubert, Kenneth Jennings, Byron Adams, David Bowie, Camille Saint-Saëns, Eriks Esenvalds, Z. Randall Stroope, and a piece originally commissioned for Cantus by Sarah Kirkland Snider. Besides Brainerd, Cantus will perform One Giant Leap across the US, with stops in including Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and California.
Tickets for Cantus’ One Giant Leap are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com
This event is sponsored by Mel and Sonja Nefstead, and Minnesota Public Radio, whose members receive a discount on tickets. The Cantus Tour is made possible by an Arts Touring Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. The entire CLCPAC season is made possible by an MSAB Operating Support Grant. These grants are made possible by the voters of Minnesota, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
